Over 30 statements recorded on hotel murder

Over 30 statements have been recorded in connection to the murder of the owner of a hotel reported in Kesbewa, Piliyandala yesterday (07).

The 50 year-old man was found dead on a bed inside the hotel with injuries sustained to his head, while his wife was admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital with minor injuries.

The Police said the CCTV footage at the hotel have been reviewed.

The post mortem examination conducted by the Judicial Medical officer of the Kalubowila Hospital today has revealed that the victim had died as a result of being attacked on his head with a blunt object.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to his relatives, the Police said.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the murder as yet, while the Piliyandala Police is conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)