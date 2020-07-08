Over 1800 arrested during 24- hour special operation

Over 1800 suspects have been arrested during a 24- hour special operation conducted islandwide on the prevention of crimes.

The Police said 1885 suspects were arrested in the raids conducted by various Police Stations from 12.00 a.m. on Monday (06) to 12.00 a.m on Tuesday (07).

A total of 434 suspects were arrested with narcotics during the raids.

The Police said 260 were arrested with over 189 grams of heroin, 163 were arrested with over 5 kg of cannabis and 11 were arrested with over 170 grams of crystal methamphetamine aka ICE.

Meanwhile, 05 suspects were arrested with 06 locally manufactured weapons.

A total of 367 suspects were arrested for the possession of nearly 3336 litres of illicit liquor.

The Police further said warrants were issued to 297 suspects arrested in the raids.

Another 782 suspects were arrested over other offences, they added. (Colombo Gazette)