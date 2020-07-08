Inquiry report on match-fixing allegations forwarded to AG

The Ministry of Sports has forwarded the report on the inquiry conducted on the 2011 cricket World Cup to the Attorney General.

The report, on the match-fixing allegations raised with regard to the final match of the tournament, has been submitted for legal advice and future course of action.

The Ministry of Sports launched an investigation, after former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage revealed in June that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

Cricketers including Aravinda de Silva, Upul Tharanga and Kumar Sangakkara were summoned and inquired in this regard.

The Special Investigation Unit summoned former cricketer Mahela Jayawardena, but decided to allocate a later date to record his statement.

The investigation on allegations of match-fixing during the final of the 2011 World Cup was later suspended.

The probe by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry was halted as there was no evidence to back the allegations.

The investigations unit said it will not summon anymore cricketers as the probe has been halted.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit said it has no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

ICC Anti-Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said the ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

“At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” he said. (Colombo Gazette)