Individual injured in Palai explosion dies

An individual who was injured in an explosion in the Ayyakachchiya area in Palai succumbed to his injuries today.

The Police said the victim has sustained serious injuries in the explosion that had occurred inside a house in the area last Friday (03).

The deceased, who was identified as a 44 year- old resident of Ayyakachchiya, died while receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura hospital.

The Police said the wife of the deceased and another suspect have been arrested in connection to the incident.

They were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and have been detained for further interrogations. (Colombo Gazette)