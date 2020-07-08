Crocodile at One Galle Face Mall partners with Round Table Sri Lanka

Crocodile is excited to announce its latest strategic partnership with Round Table Sri Lanka. The partnership, which was announced at the AGM of Round Table Sri Lanka at The Blue, Hilton will enable Round Table current members and alumni to avail themselves of exclusive offers at Crocodile’s Premiere Outlet at One Galle Face Mall.

‘As Sri Lanka’s leading lifestyle fashion brand, Crocodile is uniquely positioned to meet the sartorial needs of the dynamic professionals and successful businessmen of Round Table,” said Chamal Fonseka, the General Manager of Crocodile. ‘Our partnership is a perfect blend between the world renowned Round Table Organization, which has a rich 93-year history and Crocodile, which has been an iconic brand for over 70 years.’

‘We are very pleased to be partnering with Crocodile,’ said Vivek Sundarallingam, President of Round Table Sri Lanka. ‘Our members are high achieving individuals who will welcome the opportunity to choose from a wide range of clothing and accessories that reflect their commitment to excellence.’

Founded in 1927 in the UK with the aim of promoting fellowship and social service among the leading businessmen and professionals, Round Table is an exclusive club for men between the ages of 18 and 45. These charismatic, accomplished members who are determined to make a difference in their professions and communities are certain to find their demanding requirements satisfied by the unparalleled range of stylish, sophisticated menswear available at the new Crocodile One Galle Face store.

‘From the beach to the boardroom, from the office to a night out in the city, we have ensured that we have the finest clothing and accessories to meet the demands of the most discerning clientele,’ said Chamal Fonseka, the General Manager of Crocodile.

Established in 1947, Crocodile Stores are the perfect destination for the discerning, style-conscious gentleman and the brand is also available in retail outlets such as ODEL, Kandy, Cool Planet, Nolimit, Glitz, Cotton Collection, Beverly Street, Pearl of Asia, Fashion Bug, Diliganz and other leading retail stores island wide.