Another PNB officer linked to heroin racket arrested

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a Police Constable (PC) attached to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) over links to drug dealers.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette that the PC was arrested in Ragama last night.

This is the 17th Police Officer attached to the PNB to be arrested over drug links.

In June, 4 Police officers from the PNB were interdicted after the CID commenced investigations on officers alleged to have sold seized narcotics to drug dealers.

11 more officers from the PNB were later detained by the CID on Court order till 08 July to be interrogated on suspected links to drug lords.

A Senior Inspector was detained by the CID after surrendering to the Kadawatha Police yesterday.

The investigations also resulted in the transfer of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S. C. Medawatte who was in charge of the PNB to the Police Welfare Division.

The National Police Commission later approved the transfer of Director of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjula Senarath as well.

The Commission has appointed SSP Sujith Wedamulla as the new Director of the PNB. (Colombo Gazette)