Yellow colour to be made mandatory for school vans

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A gazette notice will be issued making it mandatory for school vans to be painted in yellow, the Transport Ministry said today.

Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the new laws will be put before Parliament when the new Parliament convenes after the 5th August Parliamentary election.

Amaraweera had discussed the proposal with representatives of school van associations today.

The Minister told reporters that among the issues discussed was the need to introduce a colour code for school vans.

Amaraweera said that he proposed that all school vans be painted yellow in line with a Government policy decision.

However, the associations opposed the move saying it would be costly for them to paint their vans.

The Minister said that as an alternative it was decided that school vans registered in future must be painted in yellow, while existing school vans will have a yellow bar painted across them. (Colombo Gazette)