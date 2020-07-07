Visit to Welikada prison temporarily suspended

Visitors will not be allowed at the Welikada prison until further notice, the Department of Prisons said.

The Department said the decision comes following the detection of a COVID-19 patient among the prison inmates.

Over 170 persons have been identified as having come into direct contact with the infected inmate.

A group of 177 persons from the prison will undergo PCR or COVID-19 testing, the Department of Prisons added.

Earlier today, it was reported that an inmate at the Welikada prison had contracted the coronavirus.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the inmate had been at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center and was transferred to the Welikada prison on 27 June.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that PCR tests are now being carried out on the inmate and others he came in contact with.

He also said that a quarantine process has been implemented at the Welikada prison. (Colombo Gazette)