US pledges military support to India in conflict with China

The United States will continue to stand strong in the ongoing conflict between India and China, said a top White House official on Monday.

He further claimed that no one in China’s periphery is safe from Chinese aggression.

When asked about the US Navy deploying two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea amid the ongoing tensions, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said, “The message is clear. We’re not going to stand by and let China or anyone else take the reins in terms of being the most powerful, dominant force, whether it’s in that region or over here.”

“Our military might stands strong and will continue to stand strong, whether it’s in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else,” he added.

Meadows went on to add that the US’ mission is to make sure the world knows that it still has the preeminent fighting force in the world.

Meanwhile, India and China continue to remain locked in a stand-off in areas like Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Springs in Ladakh. The tensions have heightened between the two countries after their respective army personnel clashed in Galwan Valley resulting in the death of 20 Indian troops.

Yesterday, the Chinese military began withdrawing troops from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held lengthy discussions a day earlier.

However, Ladakh standoff is not the only dispute that China is currently engaged in. It has conflicts in both the East China Sea and the South China Sea. Beijing has heavily increased the military presence in many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the area. It should be noted that both the East and South China sea are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are vital to global trade. (Courtesy Times Now)