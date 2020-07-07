Teens jump into Polgolla Reservoir and commit suicide

A young couple jumped into the Polgolla Reservoir and committed suicide today, the Police said.

The Police said that the couple were identified as a male aged 16 and female aged 17.

They suspect the teenagers had committed suicide due to their parents not consenting to their love affair.

The two teenagers are said to have jumped into the Polgolla reservoir at around 5.30 this morning.

The Police said the body of the male has been recovered, while search operations are underway to retrieve the body of the girl. (Colombo Gazette)