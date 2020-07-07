The Police Special Task Force (STF) have arrested a criminal identified under the alias ‘Baboon’ who was wanted over a number of crimes.

The Police said that Krishan Nilanga Dabare alias ‘Baboon’ was arrested in Athurugiriya last night with heroin in his posession.

The Police have arrested a number of criminals over the past few weeks.

Among those arrested are close accomplices of organized crime gang member and drug dealer ‘Seethawa Podda’ and accomplices of underworld criminal figure ‘Barrel Sanka’.

The Police had also arrested recently an accomplice of underworld figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ who was identified as ‘Battaramulle Bunty’ with a stock of heroin and cash. (Colombo Gazette)