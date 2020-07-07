Public assistance sought to nab PNB officer

The Police have sought public assistance to nab an officer of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) who is wanted over an ongoing investigation.

The Police Headquarters issued a photograph of the wanted officer, identified as Saman Wasantha Kumara.

The Police said that he is being investigated over a heroin racket involving officers of the PNB.

The public have been requested to contact 071-8591767 or 011-2422176 if they have any information about the PNB officer.

A number of officers of the PNB have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department over suspected links to drug lords.

The head of the PNB was also transferred as a result of the ongoing investigations. (Colombo Gazette)

