PickMe partners with Microsoft to maximize driver benefits and minimize passenger wait times

Microsoft Azure becomes PickMe’s preferred cloud platform for improving big data processing and streamlining analytics

Microsoft and PickMe, the leading on-demand mobility solution platform in Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (7) announced a strategic partnership that will transform the delivery of digital services in the country.

The announcement comes less than a year after Microsoft extended support to PickMe and 17 other startups as part of its Microsoft for Startups program, ScaleUp, which delivers access to technology, go-to-market and community benefits that helps startups grow their customer and revenue base.

As a first step in the broad collaboration between the two companies, PickMe will adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform, tapping into Microsoft’s intelligent cloud and AI capabilities to scale PickMe’s platform and scale its capacity and capabilities. The ride-hailing company will leverage the Azure Data Platform to gain real-time intelligence across their operations and deliver exceptional customer service.

Azure HDInsight, a cloud-based service for big data analytics, helps PickMe process large amounts of streaming and historical data for better results in real-time data processing and intelligent insights. Other deployed components include: Azure SQL Server, Azure Blob Storage, Azure Database for MYSQL, and Azure Virtual Machines Scale Sets.

“PickMe prioritizes the peace of mind of its driver-partners and riders alike. The pace of change in transportation is unprecedented right now and usage in digital delivery services is at an all-time high,” said Jiffry Zulfer, CEO of PickMe. “We’re constantly developing and testing new solutions to maximize driver benefits and minimize passenger wait times. We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft in the pursuit of enhancing the PickMe experience for users.”

The company will increase its reliance on innovative technologies like Microsoft Azure to make sure that the PickMe experience continues to be great for everyone. PickMe will also look to extend their platform to other markets in the Southeast Asia region by working closely with Microsoft.

“Our partnership with PickMe opens up new opportunities to innovate,” said Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager, Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives. “We’re excited to team up to enhance the customer experience as well as improve the delivery of digital services for the millions of users who rely on PickMe for safe and affordable transport, food and package delivery services. We look forward to working with them to support, build and accelerate Sri Lanka’s startup community.”

PickMe is pushing the envelope of what is possible and building products that improve the lives of people. Microsoft will continue to help the company with co-marketing and co-selling opportunities to hone their infrastructure and build their business.