Owner of hotel in Kesbewa found dead

The owner of a hotel located on Gurugammana Road in Kesbewa, Piliyandala has been found dead with injuries inside the hotel premises early this morning.

The Police said the deceased, who is a 50 year -old from Kesbewa, was found dead on his bed with injuries to the back of his head.

The wife of the deceased who was also found with injuries has been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching hospital.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the incident as yet, while the magisterial inquiry into the death is being conducted by the Kesbewa Magistrate.

The body will be transferred to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for the post mortem examination.

The Piliyandala Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)