Hambantota Port insists strict guidelines followed

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) says it follows all guidelines laid down by the Government with regard to service engineer embarkations that occur at the port, and the process is carried out under the supervision of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The most recent overseas repair team to arrive at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, were three service engineers from Denmark who were flown in on a specially chartered Gulfstream G200 and transferred to the vessel ‘SCF Sayan’ which was berthed at HIP.

The Liberian oil tanker with a draught of 17.073M docked at the port for repairs, as the ship’s intermediate shaft forward flange and crankshaft after flange were damaged as a result of bolts breaking down.

The necessary parts required were brought in along with the service team and the repair was carried out by the three engineers in collaboration with a local team of service engineers from the Colombo Dockyard.

Capt. Ravi Jayawickreme, CEO, Hambantota International Port Services (Pvt) Ltd. (HIPS) said that the repair was carried out under high sanitary conditions.

“We follow the strictest procedures in bringing people to the country to get on board vessels docked at HIP. We ensure that proper clearance certification is obtained from their country of origin and that necessary tests are done when they land in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Navy and the SLPA are stringent in handling all these procedures.”

The Hambantota International Port is open for layups and is offering its services to vessels plying the main sea route adjacent to the port.

The port’s close proximity to the Mattala airport creating opportunities for air and sea connectivity is a significant advantage in providing these services. (Colombo Gazette)