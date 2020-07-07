Election commission receives a number of complaints

The National Election Commission has received 2084 complaints related to the upcoming General Election.

The Commission said it has also received 2083 complaints with regard to the violation of election laws and 01 complaint on election violence.

The National Election Complaints Management Centre has received 588 complaints related to the violation of election laws.

Meanwhile, the District Election Complaints Management Centre has received a total of 1496 complaints, including 1495 on the violation of election laws and 01 related to election violence.

The National Election Commission further said that it received a total of 121 complaints relating to the violation of election laws during the 24 hour period commencing from 04.00 p.m on Sunday (05) to 04.00 p.m. on Monday (06).

During this period, the National Election Complaints Management Centre had received 14 complaints on the violation of election laws.

Meanwhile, the District Election Complaints Management Centre has received 107 complaints on the violation of election laws, the Commission said.

The General Election is scheduled to be held on 05 August 2020, with polling commencing at 07.00 a.m. and concluding at 05.00 p.m.

The National Election Commission has also requested all politicians and political and trade union activists to refrain from canvassing and distributing handbills in public offices and institutions.

Issuing a press release, Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said it is prohibited to canvass or distribute handbills or do any such other thing or to conduct meetings in any Public or Provincial Council office or any government school or any local Government office or in any institution belonging to any State Corporation or Statutory Board for and on behalf of any candidate contesting the parliamentary election.

Therefore, it is notified hereby to all politicians, political activists and trade union activists that it is mandatory to abstain from such activities, he said.

“It shall be the responsibility of the Heads of Public or Provincial Council offices or government schools or local government offices or State Corporations or Statutory Boards or of their Sub-offices to allow no room to commit any such illegal activities within the office premises under their control. I wish also to invite your attention to Paragraphs 2:4 and 2:5 of Chapter XXXII of the Establishments Code in this regard”, the Chairman of the National Election Commission further said.

Deshapriya also highlighted the contents of the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2178129 dated 202A.06.06 of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, which directs to prevent the misuse of movable or immovable properties belonging to the State, State Corporations or Statutory Boards during the period of an election for the promotion of or in prejudice to any party, group or candidate or obstructing the conduct of free and fair election, issued by the Elections Commission. (Colombo Gazette)