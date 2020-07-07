AG returns more incomplete files related to Easter attacks

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has returned another 38 incomplete investigation files submitted by the Police over the Easter Sunday terror attacks on 21 April 2019.

Coordinating Officer for the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said a total of 78 investigation files have been returned thus far in connection to the attacks.

She added that the AG has directed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne to submit investigation files after properly concluding the investigations.

This is the second instance in which the AG has returned incomplete investigation files to the Acting IGP on the easter Sunday terror attacks.

On 26 June, the AG returned 40 incomplete investigation files to Acting IGP C. D. Wickremeratne pertaining to suspects arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks.

AG Dappula de Livera had at the time directed the Acting IGP to properly conclude the investigations.

State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said at the time that a number of investigation reports by various Police Stations on suspects arrested over the attacks were handed over to the AG’s Department for legal advice.

Even though many reports were submitted as completed investigations, they were incomplete and legal action could not be taken based on those reports, she said.

Jayaratne said that the AG had then informed the Acting IGP in writing in this regard, and had stated that incomplete investigation reports will be returned in future as well.

Over 250 persons were killed and 500 were injured in the bombs that targeted 3 hotels and 3 churches across Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019. (Colombo Gazette)