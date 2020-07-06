Suspects accused of harassing Russian woman at Galle Face arrested

A group of suspects accused of harassing a Russian woman at Galle Face green in Colombo have been arrested.

The Police said that the main suspect was among those arrested.

The foreigner had claimed that she was harassed at Galle Face Green by a group of men last evening (Sunday).

The foreigner posted a video of the incident on Facebook and an image of the main suspect.

The foreigner said that she had been harassed by a group of 10 Sri Lankans while going for a walk with three friends at Galle Face Green last evening.

One individual, who was under the influence of alcohol, had addressed her in obscene language and had assaulted her friend who had tried to intervene.

She claimed that the group had only left after she had started filming the incident. (Colombo Gazette)

