Special probe to commence on Non-Governmental Organisations

A special inquiry will commence on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

The Prime Minister said that today NGOs are spreading slander against the Government with regard to foreign currency.

“Therefore, we will begin investigations on these NGOs and how these institutions are financed,” he said.

Rajapaksa’s media unit also quoted him as saying that with the main intention of seeking revenge from the current administration, the so-called Good Governance Government established a separate organization called, the ‘Financial Crimes Investigation Division’ (FCID).

He claimed that the FCID was directed by leaders of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and then Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Champika Ranawaka, and Weliamuna from the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)