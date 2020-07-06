SLT contributes with technology support to create online store for Sathosa

Contributing to the Government of Sri Lanka’s objective of promoting the retail operations in the country, Lanka Sathosa Limited partnered with Sri Lanka Telecom to create an online retail store on behalf of the largest state owned retail network.

Responding to the need of the hour, SLT, as the leading ICT and digital solutions provider in the country, has stepped forward to provide technical infrastructure in the form of developing, hosting and managing the online site on behalf of Lanka Sathosa. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Mr. Nushad M Perera, Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Limited and Mr. Rohan Fernando, Chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom Group.

The technological expertise of SLT has benefited in creating an efficient and comprehensive e-commerce platform for Sathosa that will enhance customer experience. The customer portal enables registration of customers including OTP verification and log in through e-mail address or mobile phone number. The shopping cart option is available for shoppers to pick the items of preference, and check-out takes place once the delivery address is entered. The website provides multiple payment options, such as Cash on Delivery, Direct Bank Transfer and Credit Card Payments, making it more accessible for many customers.

Each Sathosa outlet is able to log into the portal and update inventory, add products and features, modify prices, and add discounts or promotions for items through the Merchant Module. The Merchant operations are also supported on an Android App. Delivery information is shared through the system to the respective delivery agent where the system also facilitates order to delivery tracking information to the end customer.

Mr. Nushad M. Perera , Chairman of Lanka Sathosa said “Lanka Sathosa Limited is honored to partner with SLT to implement a novel e-commerce concept in Sri Lanka aimed at the masses. We are proud that enterprises can indeed mutually profit through innovation”.

Commenting on the new venture Group chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom stated, “As the National Telecommunication and Digital Solutions provider in the country, SLT is pleased to partner with Lanka Sathosa to bring its retail business online. With the understanding that this is the way towards the future, we also know that transferring onto the digital platform is very important, especially during a pandemic outbreak we experienced. We are keen to contribute towards the government’s initiatives to re-build our economy, and we are ready to provide our technological prowess to enable access to efficient services to the public”.

“SLT will be managing and maintaining the online retail store for 5 years, according to the agreement. Our main intention is to support a national cause whenever an opportunity arises,” he added further.