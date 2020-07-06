Polling time extended by one hour

The polling time at the upcoming Parliamentary election has been extended by one hour.

The polling time, which in the past was from 7am to 4pm, has been extended till 5pm for the 5th August Parliamentary election.

The polling time has been amended due to several safety measures being implemented in view of the election in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 7452 candidates will be contesting the 2020 parliamentary election, with 3652 candidates contesting from recognized political parties and 3800 candidates from 113 independent groups.

Among the 7452 candidates, 196 individuals will be elected as parliamentarians while the remaining 29 seats in Parliament will be filled through the National List. (Colombo Gazette)