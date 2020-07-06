Over 60 suspects including women arrested over various crimes

Over 60 suspects have been arrested in connection to various crimes during a 24 hour special operation conducted in the Western Province over the weekend.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Deshabandu Tennakooon told the Colombo Gazette that 62 suspects were arrested relating to 70 cases.

DIG Tennakoon said among the 62 suspects, 57 are male and 9 are female.

Fifty- seven (57) suspects were arrested over financial fraud, 07 suspects were arrested over false documents, 04 over breach of trust and 02 over bigamy, he said.

The 57 suspects who were arrested over financial fraud have reportedly defrauded close to over Rs. 110 million, he said.

All suspects are to be produced before courts in their relevant areas today.

The special operation was conducted by 12 branches of the Special Crimes Investigations Bureau of the Police in the Western Province from 06.00 p.m. on Saturday (04) to 06. 00 p.m on Sunday (05).

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon further said that earlier the Police was unable to arrest close to 71 suspects wanted over several crimes, despite receiving complaints in this regard.

Thus a special operation was launched by the Western Province Crimes Investigation Bureau to apprehend the wanted suspects, he said.

DIG Tennakoon added that as a result of the special operations, 62 suspects have been arrested and close to 70 incomplete cases have been cleared. (Colombo Gazette)