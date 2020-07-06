No decision taken to ban TikTok in Sri Lanka

The Government says no decision has been taken to ban TikTok in Sri Lanka.

There had been reports circulating on social media that Sri Lanka is considering a ban on TikTok.

However, Government Information Department Director Dr. Nalaka Kaluwewa has told AFP that “no official consideration” had been taken to ban TikTok in Sri Lanka.

“Some parties have raised this matter in different forums but no official consideration has been made so far,” he told AFP.

A spokesperson for TikTok said the claim that the app was banned in Sri Lanka on July 1 was “not correct”.

India recently banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries.

While service in India was suspended, the ban was largely symbolic since the apps can’t be automatically erased from devices where they’ve already been downloaded. (Colombo Gazette)