Limit on maximum number of guests at weddings lifted to 300

The limit imposed on the maximum number of guests at weddings has been lifted to 300, the Government said today.

Earlier the Government had imposed a limit of 100 guests at weddings as a result of the coronavirus.

However, today the Government information department said that the maximum number of guests permitted at weddings is 300.

The maximum number of participants at a wedding should be limited to 50% of the seating

capacity of the hall or venue and a maximum of 300 persons, the Government said.

This includes the bridal group, band members and any performing artists.

The Government also said that space allocation must ensure physical distancing of at least one meter between all participants.

All other instructions issued by the Health Ministry for weddings in hotels and reception halls will apply. (Colombo Gazette)