Kusal Mendis released on bail

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis, who was arrested over an accident reported in Panadura last morning (05), has been released on bail.

The sportsman is said to have been released on two personal bails of Rs. 1 million each after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today.

Kusal’s vehicle had collided with a cyclist near the 13th KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura early last morning.

The deceased has been identified as a 64- year old resident of Gorakapola.

The Panadura – North Police had arrested Kusal Mendis following the accident and produced him before a Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) for examination. (Colombo Gazette)