Kanye West running for President of US

Kanye West said Saturday he is running for president in the 2020 US election, an apparent challenge to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West tweeted his plans days after teasing a new song and announcing a new album titled “God’s Country.”

Fans immediately tweeted their support for the musician and business mogul, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political statements.

So far, it doesn’t appear West has any intention of actually running for president.

With the election only four months away, West still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to get on the November ballot and more.

He has already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in many states.

Still, he’s garnered at least one notable endorsement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was recently photographed with West, responded to his tweet with: “You have my full support!”

Kim Kardashian West also retweeted her husband’s announcement with an American flag emoji.

West’s announcement isn’t the first time he’s teased the idea of running for US president.

West first said he would run for president at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

He ended his acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award by saying he would run in 2020. But in January 2019, he tweeted “2024,” seemingly delaying his plans.

In a May 2018 interview with Charlamagne tha God, West said if he were to run his platform would be “the Trump campaign and maybe the Bernie Sanders principles. That would be my mix.”

Over the past few years, West has both gained and lost fans over his vocal support of Trump. West regularly tweeted his admiration for the President, donned a red “Make America Great Again” hat, and visited the Oval Office.

However, he’s recently diverged from the President over the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

In June, West donated $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, three Black people who were killed in incidents with police and citizens. (CNN)