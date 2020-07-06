Health officials to brief new Parliament on guidelines to be followed

A group of health officials representing the Ministry of Health will visit Parliament to instruct those concerned on the measures to be taken when complying with COVID-19 related guidelines when Parliament sits post General Elections, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said.

He said this when he met with the Parliamentary Secretariat headed by the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff Neil Iddawela at the Ministry of Health today (06) morning.

The meeting was held to discuss the measures to be taken to ensure the safety of health of the 9th Parliament complying with the necessary COVID-19 related guidelines as the Parliament is due to convene soon after the General Election.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhammika Dasanayake, the Secretary General of Parliament stated that it is essential that all Members of Parliament be present in the well of the House on the first day after the General Election as per the Standing Orders of Parliament to elect the new Speaker and to administer the oaths and affirmation.

Subsequently members of Parliament can decide regarding the manner as to how the future meetings are to be held.

Furthermore, the Secretary General stated that it is imperative to obtain proper advice from the health authorities, as the MPs and the staff of the Parliament are required to take measures pertaining the safety of health following the first Parliamentary Meeting.

He further stated that all the activities are being carried out within the Parliament premises in accordance with all health measures including social distancing, washing hands and checking the body temperature as well as conducting all meetings online including staff awareness programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services said that although the COVID19 virus has been well controlled in Sri Lanka the risk of the virus spreading in the country has not been reduced as a result of the arrival of people from overseas, thus, it is imperative that we continue adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Accordingly, a group including the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Lakshman Gamlath will be visiting to observe the Parliamentary complex, committee rooms and catering division and expects to provide the relevant health advice.

The COVID19 Control Guideline booklets were also presented to Parliament at this occasion.