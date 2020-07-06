Foreigner claims she was harassed at Galle Face

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A foreigner has claimed that she was harassed at Galle Face Green by a group of men.

The foreigner posted a video of the incident on Facebook and of those involved.

The foreigner said that she had been harassed by a group of 10 Sri Lankans while on a walk with three friends at Galle Face Green last evening.

One individual, who was under the influence of alcohol, had addressed her in obscene language and had assaulted her friend who had tried to intervene.

She claimed that the group had only left after she had started filming the incident.

The foreigner also said that a complaint had been lodged with the Police who had arrived at the location 20 minutes later.

The foreigner shared a screenshot of the main perpetrator and called on the public to help identify and arrest the man.

When inquired in this regard, Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga told the Colombo Gazette that harassment of tourists will not be tolerated in Sri Lanka.

The Minister said he will inquire into the incident and based on its authenticity will instruct the Tourism Police to conduct an investigation into the incident.

“Legal action must be taken against such perpetrators,” he added.

The Government is looking at possibilities to reopen Sri Lanka in August for tourists, after it was placed in temporary lock down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ttps://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3055871541132825&id=100001300280807

(Colombo Gazette)