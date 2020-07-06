Digamadulla expected to be a ‘hot spot’ during campaigning

At least three towns in Digamadulla are expected to be ‘hot spots’ during campaigning for the 5th August Parliamentary election, election observers said today.

The Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) said that minor incidents of violence have already been reported from the area.

CaFFE Executive Director Manas Makeen said that Pottuvil, Akkaraipattu and Sainthamaruthu have been identified as sensitive areas in Digamadulla.

He said that hate speech targeting the election has seen a rise in these areas.

The first election related attack on property was reported from Akkaraipattu, CaFFE said.

CaFFE called for increased Police protection in these areas to ensure a peaceful environment prevails. (Colombo Gazette)