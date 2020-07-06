Central Bank extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has extended the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months.

The business activities of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) was suspended over the 2016 Central Bank Treasury Bond scam with investigations underway on the scam.

The CBSL said the suspension was extended with effect from 4.30 p.m. yesterday (05), in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

It added that the decision was drawn in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance. (Colombo Gazette)