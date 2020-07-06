ACJU denies reports Muslims urged to boycott Sampath Bank

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) today denied reports that Muslims have been urged to boycott Sampath Bank.

In a statement, the ACJU expressed concerns over a recent incident at the Sampath Bank Branch in Dehiwala.

The incident involved a Muslim woman not being granted access to the bank branch as she refused to remove clothing on her face.

While it was earlier reported that the security officers at the bank had asked the woman to remove her headscarf, the bank insisted that she was only asked to remove cloth around her face as her identity could not be verified.

ACJU said that it was highly appropriate that such incidents be resolved amicably between the relevant parties.

Following this incident, it had been reported that the ACJU has requested Muslims to cancel Sampath Bank Accounts.

“We wish to inform the public that the ACJU categorically rejects these false, baseless allegations and wish to state with responsibility that the ACJU has never issued such statements. Further, we inform the general public to be vigilant of false messages that are being circulated on social media and kindly request the public to verify any news reports regarding the ACJU through its official ACJU website,” the ACJU said. (Colombo Gazette)