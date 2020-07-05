vivo Sri Lanka announces Y50 for mid July

Ultra large 5000mAH battery with 8GB + 128GB of RAM & ROM

The innovative smartphone manufacturer, vivo Mobile is set to release their mid range mobile device Y50, to the Sri Lankan market later this month.

The device is expected to cater towards many consumer requirements on extended battery power with high quality camera settings. Y50 follows last month’s launch of V19. It is the second device vivo will release to the local market in the year 2020, post pandemic.

The mid range device is expected to be catering to younger audiences who spent most of their time surfing the net via their mobile phones, for high volume content generation.

The stylish device is expected to be complimented by an upgraded iView display, ultra large 5000mAh battery and extraordinary 8GB+128GB of RAM & ROM to ensure users experience Ultra speed and Ultra Style through a powerful device that matches vivo’s promise of trendsetting designs that are coupled with powerful performances.

The device is set to provide the young consumers with the right balance between functionality and beauty; a stylish fashion statement and an unhindered performance of a smartphone.

Being the latest vivo Y series smartphone in Sri Lanka, Y50 would be launched with a super wide-angle quad-camera setup 13MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens camera, 2MP macro camera feature. The newly introduced intelligent Super Night feature, is available in Y50 whereby the algorithm automatically functions while under dark light to reduce noise and mitigate overlay lit spots which will result in bright pictures with enhanced clarity and distinctive layers of shading.

