Sri Lankans stranded in Bahrain return

A group of Sri Lankans, who were stranded in Bahrain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived in Sri Lanka last night (04).

The group of 290 Sri Lankans arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

They were repatriated via special SriLankan Airlines flight UL 202.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the repatriation was facilitated together by the Ministry, Sri Lankan Embassy in Bahrain, the Government of Bahrain, the Presidential Secretariat and SriLankan Airlines. (Colombo Gazette)