Sri Lanka among countries unsafe for travel

By Easwaran Rutnam

A day after Britain failed to include Sri Lanka in a list of countries from where visitors will not be required to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine, the British Foreign Office lifted a global travel advise on a number of countries except Sri Lanka and other countries seen as unsafe because of the coronavirus.

On Saturday the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its global advisory against ‘all but essential’ travel, exempting destinations that no longer pose an unacceptably high risk for British travellers.

The countries exempted from the travel advisory included cities in Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa and Antarctica.

“These exemptions came into effect on 4 July. All our advice will remain under constant review to take into account the latest situation in each country. These countries have been assessed as no longer presenting an unacceptably high risk to British people travelling abroad. Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) travel advice is based on risks to British nationals, including in-country public health assessments,” the FCO said.

Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Greece, Italy and Germany are among the countries seen as safe for Brits to travel to.

On Friday, the United Kingdom announced that tourists from over 50 countries and territories will be able to visit the UK from July 10, without facing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

The list, however, did not include Sri Lanka which has announced that the coronavirus is under control and not spreading among communities. (Colombo Gazette)