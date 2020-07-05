SJB candidate Wadigamangawa dies in motor accident

Former Minister and Samagi Jana Balawegaya(SJB) member Ashoka Wadigamangawa is reported to have died in a motor accident in Padeniya.

The Police said the former Parliamentarian’s vehicle had collided with a small lorry in the Maragasgolla area in Padeniya along the Kurunegala- Puttalam Road at around 3.30 p.m today.

The former MP is said to have been at the wheel when the vehicle had veered off the road and met with the accident.

The politician has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Wariyapola Hospital, the Police added.

He was 68 at the time of his demise.

Wdigamangawa was to contest for the Samagai Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from the Puttalam District in the upcoming Parliamentary polls. (Colombo Gazette)