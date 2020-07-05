Six Sri Lankan fishermen rescued from rough seas

Six Sri Lankan fishermen were rescued from rough seas on Sunday morning in a coordinated operation between Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and merchant vessel MV YM Summit.

In a statement issued in Chennai, the Coast Guard said the merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsised fishing boat with six survivors atop, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai.

The merchant vessel transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai, which shared it with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination, the statement said.

The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.

They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days.

The MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission here and MRCC Colombo to verify their credentials and arrange for their safe return to home. (Colombo Gazette)