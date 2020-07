Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested over an accident reported in Panadura early this morning (05).

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette that Kusal’s vehicle had collided with a cyclist near the 13th KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura.

The deceased has been identified as a 64- year old.

The Panadura – North Police have arrested Kusal Mendis and have produced him before a Doctor for examination, SSP Senaratne said. (Colombo Gazette)