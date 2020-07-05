Hilton Colombo is abuzz

It’s time to let go! July is looking full to the brim with bursts of indulgence at Hilton Colombo.

It’s already the second half of 2020, and we like to think it’s all for the better when looking at Hilton Colombo’s jam-packed calendar that’s outpouring with delight after thrilling delight this July.

The summer month is kicking off with Colombo’s favourite go-to restaurant opening up for dinner – Graze Kitchen is whipping up a frenzy with its brand new A la Minute all you can eat spread every night from 7pm – 10.30 pm. This unlimited dining experience is a smorgasbord of international cuisines from Japanese to Italian, Malaysian, Turkish, Chinese, Indian and from Thai to Western favorites. Made fresh, every dish is a work of art made with love and curated to each diner’s delight. Guests can experience this theatrical dining adventure at Rs. 3,988 nett with a complimentary fizzy drink of choice. In addition, HNB credit card holders will enjoy a whopping buy-one-get-one free offer (for a maximum of five dinners per card per day) from the 1-15 July.

Adding to the spirit of indulgence, Cafe Kai is firing up its grill with some Big, Bold and Blow-your-mind-away burgers from 8-22 July. Choose from five mouth-watering variants with something for everyone – pork belly, tandoori chicken, chicken cordon bleu, paneer cheese and sriracha veggie – or taste them all! These juicy, freshly grilled burgers come with chunky homemade chips and are the perfect meal or in-between snack all day long from 11am to 10pm. That’s not all; starting 6 July, it’s 50% off on the display savory items at Café Kai from 7pm onwards until closing time.

The hot month of July is looking pretty chill at Café Kai where Hilton’s artisan chefs are stirring up scoops and scoops to make some delightful Sundaes! Available from 17-31 July, Ice Cream Madness at Cafe Kai is the best way to beat the heat!

For a more unwinding experience with Hilton Colombo’s surreal lotus pond as your backdrop, L.A.B. is your personal chill zone every evening as it comes alive with amazing food, sensual beverages and groovy music. The nightly happy hours from 5.30pm -7.30 pm make this the ideal venue for after-work cocktails or to catch up with friends. L.A.B. is also celebrating Colombo’s easy-going spirit with live entertainment by Miracle every Wednesday and Thursday, with Flame kicking things up a notch on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm – 11pm.

The stone ovens of Il Ponte are also firing up as the restaurant offers you the perfect reason to indulge in intimate lunches and romantic dinners. Make sure to try the Mushroom Rissotto and treat your taste buds to some grilled Norwegian Salmon or baked Seabass – Il Ponte’s star attraction this month!

It’s a marathon of fun at the Hilton this July; gift yourself the next level of pampering and be at the heart of the action with A Great Escape in the city at an amazing rate of Rs. 12,500 per person sharing double room and up to two children below 12 years sharing with parents stay free. Rs 14,000 daily F&B credit for two adults – could be redeemed up to three months of stay. Enjoy free upgrade to Deluxe Floor, welcome drink coupons to be used at any outlet, complimentary foot massages and a host of other benefits! Call Room Reservations on 2492492 for booking details.

There’s so much fun to catch up on. So, pause the home stay because the wait is over; it’s time to give yourself the break you deserve!

While extra safety and hygiene protocols have been put in place to ensure the highest level of protection for guests, all team members are well-trained to guarantee guest comfort and safety at all times.

For restaurant information and to book your table, please call the F&B Reservations Desk on 2492492. www.hitoncolombo1.com . fb/HiltonColombo.