Ginthupitiya residents, seafarer cleared after PCR tests

Tests conducted on a seafarer and 154 residents of Ginthupitiya in Colombo 13 have found that they had not contracted the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that the seafarer and 154 people who came into contact with him, have been sent back home.

Earlier, the 154 persons who were identified to have come into direct contact with the seafarer had been removed from the area and placed in quarantine.

The seafarer from Ginthupitiya had initially been suspected of having contracted COVID-19 while undergoing self quarantine.

The seafarer had initially been subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine period at a quarantine center and a PCR test found he had not contracted the virus.

He was then subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine at his residence in Ginthupitiya, during which a routine test had revealed he had contracted the virus.

However, the Health Ministry said that five PCR tests conducted on the seafarer in hospital found that he had not contracted the virus.

Tests conducted on 154 people who came into contact with him had also found that they did not have the virus.

As a result the seafarer and 154 residents of Ginthupitiya have been sent home.

Dr. Jasinghe earlier stated that all the required security measures were taken after tests confirmed that the man was diagnosed with the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)