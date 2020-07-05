Former NPC member Sivajilingam arrested

Former Northern Province Council (NPC) member M. K. Sivajilingam was arrested by the Valvettithurai Police today.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette that Sivajilingam, who contested the Presidential election in 2019, was arrested following a warrant issued by the Jaffna Magistrate.

The warrant was issued on charges of avoiding court proceedings over a case filed in 2018 against him, SSP Senaratne said.

The Department of Police filed a case against Sivajilingam and others over a road block protest in Mullaitivu in 2018.

The protest resulted in Government officials returning after being unable to survey the more than 600 acres of land to be allocated to the Sri Lankan Navy.

Sivajilingam was charged with damage of state property, among other charges over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)