Cinnamon Bentota Beach invites guests to experience paradise, amidst Heritage, Art and Luxury

Rediscover paradise at Cinnamon Bentota Beach, where the river meets the sea along the golden coast of Sri Lanka. Boasting vistas of the Indian ocean and the Bentara river, the 159- room resort is an architectural tribute to Geoffrey Bawa and infuses heritage with luxury to offer travellers an inspiring a destination experience.

Dating back to the 60s, this luxury beach resort was first expertly designed by one of Asia’s most influential architects, Geoffrey Manning Bawa who helped inspire an architectural style known as tropical modernism when building the resort. Art and creations by Bawa’s acquaintances and other local artists are featured in all elements of the property to maintain the iconic design of Bawa.

The concept of culinary authenticity is evident at this resort where its six specialized restaurants, all offer unique dining experiences with the highlight being, Nossa, an all-day dining restaurant having different types of cuisine. Additionally, the specialty seafood restaurant, Sea.Meats.Spice, and Asian restaurant, Zest, specializing in Sri Lankan, Indian and Chinese cuisines pays homage to dishes from this part of the world. Ottimo serves a variety of pizzas and pasta together with juicy premium cuts of steak and features a choice of Italian wines among many other unique culinary offerings.

Hishan Singhawansa, Sector Head at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Executive Vice President, John Keells Group commented, “Cinnamon Bentota Beach is a luxury five-star resort steeped in the history of Bentota and influenced by the art of the area. The hotel offers exquisite culinary experiences and the best water sports facility in the area and is in proximity to a variety of attractions. Here at Cinnamon Bentota Beach, our guests could expect only the finest luxury accommodation including 16 suites which have been uniquely themed and decorated by local artists with artworks created out of 100% locally sourced material. The resort also pays tribute to iconic artists of our time through the work of Geoffrey Bawa, Ismeth Raheem, Lucky Senanayake and Ena De Silva. We look forward to celebrating this timeless resort with our guests, and offer you an immersive experience of culture, art and history.”

Whether you’re an explorer, an art lover or a history buff, Cinnamon Bentota Beach offers unforgettable activities and experiences both in and around the property. The breath-taking ocean views and the stylish, contemporary spaces make the resort ideal for experiencing the very essence of inspired island living on the best beach in Sri Lanka.

The property has implemented a series of comprehensive health and safety protocols implemented in line with the government and World Health Organization, through Cinnamon Care- the Cinnamon Standard for Care and Cleanliness.

Situated along Sri Lanka’s golden coastline in the deep south of the country, Cinnamon Bentota Beach is one of the island’s best-loved and most iconic beach resorts. Offering you the ultimate place to enjoy relaxing getaways in the sun, action-packed adventures out on the water both in the river and the sea, Cinnamon Bentota Beach is a haven that fuses luxury and charm with timeless elegance.

The property is the newest addition to the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts chain which is Sri Lanka’s hospitality trendsetter, now comprising 15 hotels and resorts located in key locations across Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The chain has evolved to become synonymous with ‘inspired living’, promising wholesome experiences that cater to the interests and requisites of the quintessential traveler.

Visit www.cinnamonhotels.com or contact 011 2 161 161 for special offers and ongoing promotions.