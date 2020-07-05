Bangladesh appoints diplomat in New York as envoy to Sri Lanka

The Bangladesh Government has decided to appoint Tareq Md Ariful Islam as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, the Daily Star reported.

The High Commissioner-designate is currently serving as the Deputy Permanent representative in the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York, according to a press release of the External Publicity Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued today.

Tareq Md Ariful Islam is a career foreign service officer belonging to 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) in Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his distinguished diplomatic career, Islam had earlier served in the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York and in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata of India in different capacities.

At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities under different wings including as the director-general of South Asia Wing.

Tareq Md Ariful Islam obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Master’s degree in Diplomacy and Trade from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. (Colombo Gazette)