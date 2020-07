An accomplice of underworld figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ has been arrested in Thalangama.

The suspect, ‘Battaramulle Bunty’, was arrested by the Police this morning.

The Police said the suspect was in possession of a stock of heroin and cash during his arrest.

In February 2020, two associates of ‘Angoda Lokka’ were arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Mulleriyawa.

The suspects were arrested with heroin in their possession. (Colombo Gazette)