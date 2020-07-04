Sampath Bank now defends actions of Dehiwala Branch

Sampath Bank has now defended the actions of its staff at its Dehiwala Branch after they were earlier accused of being discriminatory towards a Muslim woman.

In a statement posted on social media, the Bank said that according to the law it is sufficient to remove face covers to facilitate security officers to establish the identify of customers.

The Bank said that the same process had been followed at its Dehiwala Branch.

A video circulating on social media showed security officers at the Sampath Bank branch preventing an account holder from entering the premises as she was wearing a headscarf.

A man was seen on the video questioning the move by the bank to prevent the account holder from entering the premises.

The video also shows a security officer saying they have received instructions from the Head Office to ensure no one enters the bank if their identity cannot be verified.

The Bank said that there had been no request to remove the head cover.

In the statement, the Bank insisted that it does not discriminate or marginalise people of socio-ethnic group or religion and is proud to be the bank of choice of all Sri Lankans. (Colombo Gazette)

