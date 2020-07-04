PM asserts Sri Lanka must uphold agreements signed with other countries

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says Sri Lanka has a responsibility to respect and uphold agreements signed with other countries.

He said that a new system has to be devised to prohibit the sales of Sri Lanka resources.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Beliatta.

Rajapaksa noted that the Hambantota Port has become a Chinese Port as a result of decisions taken by the former Government.

He also said that attempts to give control over the Mattala Airport to India had failed.

Rajapaksa said that he and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had requested India to keep its hands off the Mattala Airport.

He noted that he had met with the Colombo Port trade union recently and resolved some of their issues.

“However, it became clear that we now have to pay the dues of mistakes done by the previous Government who has already sold most of our country’s resources. Nonetheless, we have a responsibility to respect and uphold agreements signed with other countries.

Rajapaksa said that he intends to introduce a proposal to secure Parliament approval when signing diplomatic agreements.

“The UNP Government sold the port we built. They stored paddy in the airport we built. They influenced the Cricket Board to withhold permission for cricket matches being played at the Hambantota Stadium and they even dismissed the panel. Yoshitha, Namal, and I were sued for various allegations. These actions display the mentality of the UNP,” he said.

Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will work together to build the country as one nation.

He said it is vital that the President’s party is strengthened and secures majority in the Parliament at upcoming election. (Colombo Gazette)