Over 1000 mobile phones recovered from prisons

Over 1000 mobile phones have been recovered from a number of prisons around the country over the past few weeks.

The Prisons Department said that the mobile phones were recovered during raids carried out on 28 prisons.

Officials said that 1102 mobile phones had been recovered during the raids.

Most of the mobile phones had been recovered from the Negombo prison.

The Prisons Department said that 688 SIM cards had also been seized during the raids.

A number of mobile phone chargers and mobile phone batteries had also been recovered. (Colombo Gazette)