Two teens drowned in the Ma-Oya in the Yaka Bendi Ella area in Giriulla, the Police said.

The Police said that five people had gone for a bath in the Ma-Oya.

Two teenage boys aged 17 and 18 who were part of the group had drowned while bathing.

The victims have been identified and are said to be residents of Giriulla.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)