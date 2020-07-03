Mahela given fresh date after appearing for match-fixing probe

Former cricketer Mahela Jayawardena was given a fresh date today after he appeared before the investigations unit probing allegations of match-fixing during the 2011 cricket World Cup.

Jayawardena said that he was initially summoned before the committee today but was later informed not to appear and that a fresh date will be given.

However, Jayawardena said that he decided to appear today after some media reported he refused to appear over personal reasons.

Jayawardena told reporters that the committee informed him today that a fresh date will be given for a statement to be recorded.

He said that he respects the game and will support the ongoing investigation.

The Special Investigations Division of the Ministry of Sports launched an investigation based on allegations raised by Former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage on 18 June that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

On 24 June, a team of officers from the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage in this regard at his office in Nawalapitiya.

Following this, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain and Chief Selector, Aravinda de Silva appeared before the Unit on 30 June and recorded a statement.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga appeared before the Special Investigations Division of the Ministry of Sports.

Yesterday, former captain Kumar Sangakkara appeared before the Special Investigations Division to provide a statement. (Colombo Gazette)

