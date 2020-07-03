ICC Anti-Corruption Unit rejects allegations Sri Lanka sold game

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit says it has no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

ICC Anti-Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said the ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

“At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” he said.

He also said there is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation.

“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011. We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position,” he said.

He also said that if anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing they should get in contact with the ICC Integrity team. (Colombo Gazette)

