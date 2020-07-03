Health Ministry says 154 people in Ginthupitiya placed under quarantine

Nearly 154 persons who were identified to have come into direct contact with a man who had been detected with COVID-19 in Colombo -13 have been removed from the area and placed in quarantine.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the individual from the Ginthupitiya area in Colombo 13, who was yesterday detected with COVID-19 while undergoing self quarantine, has now been admitted to hospital.

There is no risk of the virus spreading among the community through this patient, he assured.

Dr. Jasinghe stated yesterday that all the required security measures were taken after tests confirmed that the man was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The patient was identified as a Sri Lankan seafarer who returned from India.

The seafarer had initially been subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine period at a quarantine center and a PCR test found he had not contracted the virus.

He was then subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine at his residence in Ginthupitiya, during which a routine test had revealed he had contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)